Fort Campbell closes its gates following bomb threat

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - An alarm indicating a bomb threat went off just after midnight inside a barracks building on Fort Campbell.

All gates closed to inbound and outbound traffic until approximately 2:45 a.m. when the alert was found to be a false alarm.

Explosive ordnance disposal personnel from the 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD) cleared the building while gates were closed to traffic on and off the installation and military police established checkpoints. Military police and other personnel conducted accountability measures in the building.

“We’re thankful this was a false alarm,” said Colonel Andrew Q. Jordan, Fort Campbell Garrison Commander. “The safety and security of our Soldiers, Families, and civilians is our top priority. We train to respond to incidents like this and are currently conducting a full-scale exercise to test our emergency response measures.”

The full-scale exercise involving the installation of emergency response personnel, medical, and garrison staff will conclude on Sept. 29.

Soldiers returning from a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center were delayed returning home for several hours due to the gate closures.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.