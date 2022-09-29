First Alert Forecast: Minimal impacts from Ian this weekend

As we keep a close eye on Florida, the impacts of what is left of Hurricane Ian will thankfully be minimal here in Middle Tennessee.

Another beautiful autumn day in the Midstate with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Lows fall to the upper 40s by sunrise tomorrow.

Friday will be another gorgeous day featuring lots of sun and highs just slightly warmer in the upper 70s.

By the weekend, there is just a small chance of rain in the forecast to account for the remnants of Ian that could make their way closer toward Middle Tennessee. However, I do think most everyone will stay dry. If we do see a shower or two, it will mainly be far east of I-65 near the Cumberland Plateau. As of now, Ian’s track looks to stay further out toward East Tennessee and into the Carolinas.

Meanwhile, our weekend weather looks great-- partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

We warm up a bit next week with the dry, sunny weather continuing. Highs stay in the upper 70s to around 80 each day with lows in the low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.