Firefighters blame stovetop left on for Clarksville apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Firefighters believe a stovetop that was left on in a north Clarksville apartment started a fire that left several people without a home.

The fire started Wednesday night, causing the evacuation of eight apartments on Verkler Drive. No injuries were reported.

Clarksville Fire-Rescue said a woman turned on her stove to cook some food, got sidetracked and left the apartment. She returned to find her apartment on fire.

Tonya Hemmer had a delivery to the apartment building on Thursday through her work with Music City Courier.

Seeing the damage up close, she’s thankful to hear everyone survived.

“Was going to do the delivery and noticed that everything was empty and that it had been caught on fire,” Hemmer said. “It can happen to anybody for any reason. It really makes you think when you’re out and you see it.”

At the time of the fire, three of the apartments were vacant. Firefighters said the American Red Cross was notified to help the families who lost their homes.

“I mean you think about how many times we forget something in a day, and how simple it would be to forget the stove is on, or forget that you had left something else on, a curling iron, or whatever,” Hemmer said. “And then the next thing you know, you can’t do anything about it.”

A construction team was out looking at the damage on Thursday morning. They said firewalls helped prevent the flames from spreading throughout the building. They said many of the eight apartments will be livable again in the future.

