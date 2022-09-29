GRAPHIC: Eliza Fletcher autopsy report released


An autopsy shows Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher died of a gunshot wound to the head.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The autopsy report of Eliza Fletcher was released Thursday, revealing that Fletcher died after being shot in the head.

Memphis PD: Body identified as Eliza Fletcher

Fletcher’s body was found four days after she was kidnapped on Sept. 2. She was on her morning run when 38-year-old Cleotha Henderson allegedly kidnapped her.

The autopsy report details that Fletcher, 34, died from a gunshot wound and blunt force injury to the head. Her manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

READ THE FULL AUTOPSY HERE

Henderson is charged with the abduction and murder of Fletcher.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Attendance issues for Metro students
Attendance issues for Metro students
Beat chaos with kindness
Beat chaos with kindness
Throwback Thursday: TN tornadoes
Throwback Thursday: TN Tornadoes of 2006
Andrew Delke to be released from jail in December
Andrew Delke to be released from jail in December
school
Hillsdale-affiliated charter schools withdraw application to open in Tennessee