GRAPHIC: Eliza Fletcher autopsy report released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The autopsy report of Eliza Fletcher was released Thursday, revealing that Fletcher died after being shot in the head.

Fletcher’s body was found four days after she was kidnapped on Sept. 2. She was on her morning run when 38-year-old Cleotha Henderson allegedly kidnapped her.

The autopsy report details that Fletcher, 34, died from a gunshot wound and blunt force injury to the head. Her manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Henderson is charged with the abduction and murder of Fletcher.

