Crews battle house fire in West Nashville, NFD investigates cause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews are currently battling a house fire on Mercomatic Court in West Nashville.

The Nashville Fire Department is unsure of the cause of the fire and does not believe the home was occupied when the fire began.

NFD crews are working to extinguish a house fire at the 6000 block of Mercomatic Court. The home was fully involved with flames when crews arrived so a defensive attack was taken for personnel safety. There are no injuries reported at this time. This remains an active scene. pic.twitter.com/NUutIKv0va — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 29, 2022

Neighbors called the fire in after seeing flames in the back of the West Nashville home. It was fully involved with flames when NFD arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story.

