Crews battle house fire in West Nashville, NFD investigates cause
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews are currently battling a house fire on Mercomatic Court in West Nashville.
The Nashville Fire Department is unsure of the cause of the fire and does not believe the home was occupied when the fire began.
Neighbors called the fire in after seeing flames in the back of the West Nashville home. It was fully involved with flames when NFD arrived on the scene.
This is a developing story.
