Chef Paulette’s Rubbed Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Vegetables Recipe

2 onions, peeled and quartered

3-4 carrots, peeled and sliced thinly

1 fennel bulb, trimmed, and sliced

2 teaspoons mild paprika

2 teaspoons aleppo pepper or 1 teaspoon cayenne

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon fennel pollen (optional)

1 pork tenderloin

olive oil for drizzling

salt to taste

Preheat oven 375 degrees F

In a medium mixing bowl, toss carrots and shallots with a little olive oil and season with salt.

In a small mixing bowl mix together the paprika, aleppo, cumin, fennel pollen, and a healthy few shakes of salt. Coat meat with a thin film of olive oil. Sprinkle spice mix all over the meat.

Drizzle a little olive oil in roasting pan. Add the pork. Scatter cut onions, carrots, and fennel around pork. Roast for about 30 minutes until an instant read thermometer reads 145. Take pork out, tent with some foil, and let rest for about 10 minutes before cutting. There will be some “carry-over” cooking as the meat rests. Cut into thin slices, serve with vegetables & juices.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.