28 Middle Tennessee veterans take Honor Flight to Washington DC


The Nashville International Airport celebrated veterans from the Korean War Wednesday with an Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than two dozen Middle Tennessee veterans left from Nashville International Airport on Wednesday morning for their honor flight.

It has been three years since Middle Tennessee veterans have taken the honor flights because of COVID.

Before the 28 veterans got on the flight, there was a celebration including 40 veteran employees of the airport, 100 United Services Organization volunteers and live music.

“It’s an honor to bring our World War 2 and Korean War and Vietnam veterans along with us today and give them that special day that they may not necessarily have gotten before,” Fred Casper of Tennessee Honor Flight said.

The flight headed to Washington, DC.

The Honor Flight Network serves veterans who served from World War 2 to the Korean War and through to Vietnam.

