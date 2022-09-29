17-year-old wanted for July shooting arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old wanted on charges relating to a shooting in July in the parking lot of a Brick Church Pike motel was arrested Wednesday night.

Metro Police said Violent Crimes detectives spotted the stolen truck Wednesday on E. Nocturne Drive. MNPD helicopters followed the stolen vehicle to a home in the 300 block of Ewing Drive. When they arrived, the 17-year-old and 28-year-old Deshawn Williams had gotten out of the truck and were walking when detectives moved in. Police added that one of them had tossed the truck key in a nearby ditch.

The 17-year-old was taken to juvenile detention and received charges of reckless endangerment, vandalism, and juvenile gun possession that stemmed the shooting incident on July 24. No one was hit during the shooting, according to police.

Williams was charged with auto theft and is jailed in lieu of a $7,500 bond.

Police said the pickup truck was taken during the early morning hours of Sept. 20 from a Dickerson pike motel. The key had been left inside the vehicle at the time of the theft.

