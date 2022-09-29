1 injured after helicopter accident at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway after a helicopter made a hard landing Thursday morning at John C. Tune Airport.

Authorities were alerted at about 9:25 a.m. The Nashville Fire Department and Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the scene.

One person is being treated for minor injuries. A Nashville International Airport spokesperson released the following statement:

“Today, at approximately 9:20 a.m. there was a helicopter accident at John C. Tune Airport®. There was one person on board, who is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be investigating the incident.”

