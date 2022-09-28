Two students bring guns to MNPS school in same week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the second time in a week, Metro Nashville Police say a student brought a gun to Pearl Cohn High School.

Every day, parents line the sidewalk to pick up their kids after school. After Wednesday’s incident, some say they were eager to get their child home and safe.

Metro Police say a 16-year-old was arrested for carrying a gun on school property after they got off the bus. They say two bullets were in the magazine and inside their backpack.

“It actually does alarm me as a parent,” says Toreka Smith, a mom of a Pearl Cohn student. “And being a parent that has already suffered a child loss from gun violence this year alone in February.”

Smith says her son died after he was shot outside a UPS facility on White Creek Pk. She doesn’t want to lose her daughter the same way.

“I think metal detectors need to be put up in the schools,” she says. “The students need to be thoroughly searched.”

Desiree Gent, another Pearl Cohn High School mother, says Metro Nashville Public Schools told parents about Wednesday’s incident right away.

“They already handle it before you can even count to six,” says Gent. “They will call you 24/7 all the time, and they send emails, so I’m very glad they do that.”

MNPD says the school resource officer on site took the steps to prevent the student and the gun from going inside the school. Police say the SRO learned the student threatened to bring the gun to his bus stop Tuesday.

Gent says she’s relieved her daughter will be home safe Wednesday night.

“I don’t want her to be around to be exposed to that type of thing,” she says. “But what can you do? It’s the community that we live in.”

MNPD says so far this year seven guns were brought to MNPS schools. They say four guns were brought in September alone. Last school year 13 guns were found in total.

MNPS responded to the incident with the following statement:

The school administration, working with the SRO, took the appropriate steps to ensure that the student and gun were secured before entering the school and they should be commended for their response to this situation and for keeping everyone safe. Schools will continue to work closely with the MNPD and MNPS Security team to ensure a safe environment, and we’ll continue to encourage a culture where concerns are reported and acted upon swiftly and safety to keep our students and staff safe. The proliferation of illegal or stolen guns in the community is an ongoing problem in our society. Students aren’t getting the weapons from the school, they are getting them from their homes or in the community. We encourage gun owners to act responsibly and secure their firearms so they don’t get into the wrong hands. While we don’t know the source of this particular gun, as the MNPD notes regularly, 70% of guns reported stolen were from vehicles.

