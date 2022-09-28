TBI: 13-year-old girl rescued, South Carolina man arrested in sex crimes investigation

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A South Carolina man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly engaging in inappropriate conversation with a 13-year-old girl on the dark web.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said after they received information from Homeland Security Investigations on Monday, the Internet Crimes Against Children Squad began investigating an advertisement on the dark web that depicted a 13-year-old girl being solicited for sexual activity.

TBI agents determined that the advertisement garnered the attention of a South Carolina man who engaged in an inappropriate conversation with the girl. Agents later located her and her family in Cookeville, took over the chat, posed as the girl, and ultimately arranged for the man to travel to Cookeville on Tuesday night.

When 38-year-old David Vannelli arrived in Cookeville, agents assisted by HSI, the FBI, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cookeville Police Department arrested him. Vannelli was charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Solicitation of Aggravated Statutory Rape.

Vannelli was booked into the Putnam County Jail, where he is being held on a $53,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.