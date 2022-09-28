Storm surge, not wind, biggest threat from major hurricanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hurricanes are classified by their wind speed and are assigned a respective category.

Although strong hurricane force winds can do a lot of damage, they are not the biggest threats from these storms.

Storm surge is wind driven and is often the greatest threat to life and property.

Major hurricanes (Category 3 and higher) like Hurricane Ian can cause exceptionally high storm surge that can inundate vulnerable coastal locations and even cities situated along the coast.

Here are the latest Category 4 or 5 hurricanes to make landfall within 100 miles of Hurricane Ian.

Hurricanes Charley, Donna and most recently Irma were all very destructive, bringing catastrophic flooding, storm surge and damaging winds.

Similar conditions will continue to be seen with Ian even as it moves inland.

As a reminder, hurricane season lasts through Nov. 30.

Although there is no other tropical system threatening the mainland U.S. at this time, we shouldn’t let our guard down, even her in Middle Tennessee where we are no stranger to remnants of hurricanes.

