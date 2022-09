MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement agencies are on the scene after a bomb threat was reported at a Dairy Queen in Mount Juliet.

Officials said on Twitter officers are on the scene at a Dairy Queen located at 1420 N Mount Juliet Road to investigate the threat. The store is currently closed as they investigate.

This is a developing story.

MJAlert: Resources are on-scene at Dairy Queen to investigate a bomb threat. The business is closed at the moment. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 28, 2022

