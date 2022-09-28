Pearl-Cohn student arrested for bringing loaded handgun to campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old student was arrested for carrying a gun on campus as he exited his bus at Pearl-Cohn High School on Wednesday morning.

A school resource officer learned the 11th grader had threatened to bring the gun to his bus stop on Tuesday. During a search Wednesday morning, a 380-caliber handgun with two bullets in the magazine was found inside the student’s backpack.

The teen was charged in juvenile court for carrying a weapon on school property and juvenile handgun possession.

