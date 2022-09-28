Off-duty UPS security guard killed after getting off work

This story was reported on Feb. 12, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting of an off-duty UPS security guard on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, 21-year-old De’Terrius Smith was shot outside of the UPS facility on Whites Creek Pike. The investigation showed Smith got off work and left the property just after 3 p.m. before returning at 4:21 p.m.

A black Nissan Sentra driven by a woman with a man in the passenger seat arrived in the parking lot.

Police said the man from the Sentra got into Smith’s car. During the meeting between the two, Smith was shot, and when he exited his car, he soon collapsed nearby.

Investigators said the man then got back into the Sentra, and the woman drove him away. Employees from the UPS facility attempted to help Smith before police said EMS rushed him to Skyline Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators said that the nature of the meeting between Smith and the unidentified man and the motive for the gunfire remains under investigation. Police have not identified the suspect or taken him into custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Crime Stoppers at

This deadly shooting is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story with the latest information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.