Murder victim’s family renews $20,000 reward for update in case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a man who was murdered six years ago Wednesday renewed a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in his death.

Metro Nashville Police said six years ago, 29-year-old Ryan Scott Trent was found dead inside his white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that had run off Ellington Parkway’s northbound lanes and into a tree line near the Briley Parkway junction.

The $20,000 reward is good until March 28, 2023, and is in addition to reward money of up to $1,000 offered by Nashville Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Ryan Trent, including anyone who may have overheard a conversation by people with knowledge of the circumstances, is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

