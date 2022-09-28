Man attacks restaurant employees after being denied refund for his tacos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who assaulted some employees at a local taco shop in West Nashville on Tuesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, 45-year-old Christopher Cox was eating tacos at the Taqueria Don Carbon Express on White Bridge Pike when he approached employees and demanded a refund. The workers refused to refund Cox his money since he had already consumed the tacos.

The affidavit states Cox became irate and grabbed a box full of empty Coca-Cola bottles from the side of the building and smashed it on the ground. Cox then grabbed one of the broken bottles and struck an employee, slicing his hand open. Cox then entered the Taqueria and began throwing items on the ground and pushing employees before fleeing the scene.

Officers tracked him down across the street, in the parking lot of a dialysis clinic.

Cox was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony burglary. He remains in custody on $25,000 bond.

