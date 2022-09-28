Law enforcement pushes for safety on Briley Parkway with “Operation Roundabout”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Recently as of Wednesday Briley Parkway, has had a number of state troopers out and about.

The troopers have been out there for an initiative called Operation Roundabout, executed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Metro Nashville Police Department.

“Those of us that have been in Nashville for a while know that Briley Parkway is notorious for people never going 55,” stated Sgt. Alex Campbell, with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Operation Roundabout took place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Multiple buses, motorcyclists, and patrol units hit the road to focus on hazardous moving violations on Briley Parkway.

“People texting and driving.. We also had some seatbelt violations as well,” said Lt. Aussie Thaxter.

WSMV was along for the ride and watched the team spot about eight violations over the course of 30 minutes.

“There was a double fatal crash last Friday right down the road. So, it’s something that is needed. We think if we educate drivers instead of hammering them with tickets, it is going to be the way to get through to them,” explained Sgt. Campbell.

With the number of crashes on Briley Parkway steadily increasing, Sgt. Campbell is hoping people will get the message.

“Put your seatbelt on. Put your phone down and go the speed limit,” said Sgt. Campbell.

The Operation Roundabout resulted in 517 vehicle stops and 440 citations.

25-year-old Jordan Chandler was arrested during Operation Roundabout after he sped by at 120 miles per hour in a Dodge Charger. An MNPD helicopter followed. He was booked in jail and charged with felony evading and felony of cocaine possession.

