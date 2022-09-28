Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence

Deputies say the man later assaulted two corrections officers
Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home.

Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.

According to court documents, deputies smelled gasoline around the home when they arrived. When deputies asked Demarest to come out of a metal building behind the residence, he refused and locked himself inside.

Deputies then forced their way into the building, used a stun gun on him and arrested him.

At the time of the arrest, Demarest was charged with arson, menacing and resisting arrest and was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center. At the Lauderdale County Detention Center, he assaulted two officers. During the assault, Demarest damaged a body camera.

Following the assault, two assault charges and a criminal mischief charge were added to his list of charges.

