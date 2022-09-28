Felon shoots man twice on Briley Parkway, police say


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot a man twice on Briley Parkway in Nashville.

Rubin Lemont Miles, 52, was charged with attempted criminal homicide, possessing a gun as a felon, among other charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, Miles shot a man twice at 841 Briley Parkway after an argument. Miles told police he shot the man to “make sure he would not come back over to his friend’s house” because the victim made him angry, the affidavit said.

After his arrest, Miles was found in possession of fentanyl and cocaine.

He is being held on more than $250,000 bond.

