Fatal crashes and traffic deaths on the rise in Nashville

Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As of Sept. 27, 107 people have been killed in 100 fatal crashes this year, according to a tweet by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

2022 is on pace to surpass last year’s numbers for fatal crashes and traffic-related deaths.

MNPD Traffic Unit Officer Don Davidson says it could be because people have a “blatant disregard for the law.”

“People are speeding, they’re passing cars on the right, they’ll pass a whole line of cars that are waiting to turn left and they’ll cut across in front of them,” Davidson said. “They get tired of waiting at the light and they just run the red light.”

Davidson says all of these things are preventable.

“It’s frustrating because we don’t call them accidents, we call them crashes because somebody did something to cause this,” Davidson said.

Davidson recommends leaving a few minutes earlier to get where you need to go safely.

