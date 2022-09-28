2021-22 Graduation Rate Data released by TDOE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Education released Wednesday the 2021-22 school year graduation rate data, showing nearly 80 districts with improved graduation rates that exceed pre-pandemic levels.

TDOE officials said Tennessee’s graduation rate before the pandemic was 89.7% in 2018-19, and the rate was 88.7% last year. With a statewide rate of 89.8% of Tennessee high school students graduating on time in the 2021-22 school year, 78 districts improved their graduation rates from last year, and 95% of eligible students in 53 districts graduated on time this year.

“Seeing our graduation rates return to pre-pandemic levels shows that strong partnerships and the right investments will result in improved outcomes for our students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Thanks to the dedication of our districts and schools, educators, and families, Tennessee students are able to move into life beyond high school and pursue postsecondary pathways that will help them achieve their dreams and goals.”

The most notable takeaways from the 2021-22 school year data include:

12 districts improved their graduation rate by five percentage points or more

53 districts graduated 95% or more of their cohorts

78 districts improved their graduation rates from 2021 to 2022

54 districts improved the Students with Disabilities student group by five percentage points or more

1,297 more students graduated in the 2022 cohort compared to last year, for a total of 64,580 graduating students across the state

“Marshall County is excited about the combined efforts of our students, families, faculty, and staff that all contributed to our highest graduation rate on record,” said Jacob Sorrells, Director of Schools, Marshall County Schools. “We recognize and appreciate the work it takes to find success such as this. We are particularly proud of our school counselors and graduation coaches for the extra time and attention given to our students and their individual needs. We look forward to continuing to provide the students of Marshall County a quality education and a path to postsecondary and career opportunities.”

State officials said they continue offering several initiatives to accelerate academic achievement and prepare students for future success, including summer programming, free ACT workshops, TN ALL Corps, Innovative School Models, and AP Access.

“Our schools, educators, staff, and students have continued to work hard this past school year to ensure that our students are prepared for graduation and postsecondary success,” said Eric Lomax, Director of Schools, Perry County Schools. “The improvement that we have seen proves the efforts to provide our students with resources and supports to graduate and succeed beyond high school are working, and we will continue focusing on what is best for our students.”

Access the 2021-22 graduation rate data here.

