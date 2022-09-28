$15,000 reward offered for missing Dover man


Missing Dover man in Alaska
Missing Dover man in Alaska
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A $15,000 reward is being offered for a Dover man who went missing on a hunting trip in Alaska in late August.

Steve Keel went missing Aug. 27th when he walked away from a hunting camp near mile marker 349 on Dalton Highway about 60 miles south of Deadhorse, Alaska.

Dover men conclude search efforts for missing man in Alaska

Keel left the camp to get a pack he had left on the tundra the night before, but never came back.

Before he went missing, Keel was wearing a Realtree camo Boonie hat, a Mossy Oak long sleeve shirt and digital camo pants.

If anyone has any information on Keel’s whereabouts they should call 931-627-1044.

Earlier this month, a team of four men from Tennessee ended their search on Sept. 11.

Chris Dowdy, one of the leaders in the search for Keel, had been posting updates on his Facebook to inform the public regarding the search for Keel.

Recently Dowdy posted the reward for Keel.

If you are interested in helping to find Keel, you can email dowdy1974@mac.com or click here.

