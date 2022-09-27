Woman arrested after report of dog corpse in trash can

Officers dispatched to the scene arrested Bethany Hamilton, 28, of Trumann, and charged her...
Officers dispatched to the scene arrested Bethany Hamilton, 28, of Trumann, and charged her with Aggravated Animal Cruelty.(Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – According to the Trumann Police Department, a woman has been arrested and three dogs have been seized after they received a report of animal cruelty from concerned witnesses.

Officers dispatched to the scene arrested Bethany Hamilton, 28, of Trumann, and charged her with Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

This comes after officers said the landlord reported four living dogs in the residence in bad shape, and a second witness reported that Hamilton told him “[sic] there was dead dogs in the trash cans outside the house.”

Upon investigation, police found the previously mentioned living dogs in poor conditions on the...
Upon investigation, police found the previously mentioned living dogs in poor conditions on the property.(Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)

Upon investigation, police found the previously mentioned living dogs in poor conditions on the property.

Three of the dogs were collected and taken to Trumann Animal Shelter, pending investigation. The fourth escaped and has yet to be found.

Hamilton was later found at the 700 block of Pine Street and arrested.

She appeared before Judge Ron Hunter for probable cause and has a future court date set for Oct. 19, 2022.

She has been ordered to not own or possess any animals.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tuesday afternoon news update
Tuesday afternoon news update
Varsity Spirit
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Cumberland County Sheriff/ Source (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Cumberland County retirement home, CCSO says
Nashville Predators logo
Predators-Lightning game moved to Thursday in Nashville
Daejin Advanced Materials will invest $10.2 million and create 83 new jobs as it establishes...
Daejin Advanced Materials to invest $10.2 million to add operations in Stewart Co.