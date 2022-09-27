WHOA: ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display has character levitating in mid-air

The jaw-dropping décor was created by a couple who were inspired by "Stranger Things."
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WBBM) – A spooky Halloween decoration in Illinois looks like it’s levitating, but its creators aren’t revealing their secrets.

Dave and Aubrey Appel go big every year for Halloween. They begin decorating on Aug. 1, and then work on their display every day after work.

This year, being “Stranger Things” fanatics, they wanted to recreate an iconic scene from the show when the character Max levitates in the air.

“There’s so many people out there who are fanatics like we are,” Dave Appel said. “So, we wanted to make something that was the most iconic scene from the show. Something maybe no one else would try and do.”

A video of the display on TikTok has more than 14.2 million views, leaving people in awe – but also scratching their heads, wondering how this is possible.

“It’s not drones, it’s not helium or balloons,” Dave Appel said. “We just felt like it was more fun to keep it under wraps. The mystery!”

The display even caught the attention of Netflix, commenting on the viral TikTok video and calling the Appels their number one fans.

Aubrey Appel said the attention is amazing, and she wants to continue decorating every year.

“That’s what makes us want to continue is making the kids happy,” she said.

The home in Plainfield is located about 40 miles southwest of Chicago.

