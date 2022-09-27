THP: One dead in Monday night crash


By Mary Alice Royse
Sep. 26, 2022
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials began investigating a fatal crash Monday night.

Williamson County Sheriff officials said on twitter that Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity Road is closed in both directions as they investigate a fatal traffic accident.

THP has taken over the investigation and said drivers must find alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

