THP: One dead in Monday night crash
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials began investigating a fatal crash Monday night.
Williamson County Sheriff officials said on twitter that Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity Road is closed in both directions as they investigate a fatal traffic accident.
THP has taken over the investigation and said drivers must find alternate routes.
This is a developing story.
