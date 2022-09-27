TBI: Missing 64-year-old man found dead in Stewart County

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that the body of a 64-year-old man from Stewart County was found on Tuesday morning.

TBI issued a Silver Alert for Roger Perfors on Monday. He was last seen in Dover and believed to have a medical condition that impaired his ability to get home.

His body was located in Stewart County.

A difficult update to share in a #TNSilverAlert issued last night: Authorities have found the body of Roger Perfors in Stewart County.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/H3kwmRBamY — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 27, 2022

