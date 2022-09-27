TBI: Missing 64-year-old man found dead in Stewart County

Roger Perfors
Roger Perfors(TBI)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that the body of a 64-year-old man from Stewart County was found on Tuesday morning.

TBI issued a Silver Alert for Roger Perfors on Monday. He was last seen in Dover and believed to have a medical condition that impaired his ability to get home.

His body was located in Stewart County.

