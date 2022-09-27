SILVER ALERT: 64-year-old man missing out of Stewart County


Roger Perfors
Roger Perfors(TBI)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - 64-year-old Roger Perfors is missing out of Stewart County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Perfors was last seen in Dover wearing a red shirt, gray shorts and slippers.

Officials say Perfors is 5′9″, weighs around 150 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Perfors has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If anyone knows where Perfors is, they should contact the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office at 931-232-5322 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND

