Residents discuss issues surrounding Brookmeade Park ahead of Parks Board meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who want to see Brookmeade Park cleaned up and the homeless there helped are hoping Monday night’s Metro Parks Board special called meeting results in real solutions.

Some of the main concerns surrounding the park are the homeless encampment there and widespread trash issues.

And slow response from Metro to the issues is what makes the concerns at the park more frustrating for some people.

“It was clear over a year ago that it was an emergency,” Rebecca Lowe, founder of Reclaim Brookemeade Park, said.

That’s how Lowe felt about the concerns at the park in West Nashville.

“What we have a problem with is that we presented this to them over a year ago,” Lowe said. “They had an opportunity to address this, and quite frankly, it’s gotten worse. We assumed the parks board would take ownership of this predicament and get together with the Mayor’s office and Metro Homeless Impact Division and address this the same way they would address a tornado coming through Nashville.”

Lowe said she would attend the Monday meeting and said the meeting needs to have a definitive plan of action.

“We want to see all the individuals residing in the park offered shelter with services within the next 30 to 90 days. I don’t think that’s unreasonable,” Lowe said.

Lowe said the issues at Brookemeade are only at that park.

“When you have one park in all of Metro that is overlooked and allowed as a place of refuge for unsheltered people to basically setup a community cause we have numerous structures that have been built in the camp and have been allowed to. So, what is their plan for that,” Lowe said. “Stop kicking the can down the road and waiting for the Mayor’s office or Metro Homeless Impact to address it. Get together and work with them. Take ownership of this problem.”

“I’m hoping that we’ll come out with knowing a little bit more about the efforts of all of the other departments and help to support those efforts,” April Calvin, Interim Director of Metro Homeless Impact Division, said.

Metro Homeless Impact Division organized a cleanup of parts of the park earlier this month.

WSMV4 asked Calvin if the Homeless Impact Division will continue to step in to clean the park and is it sustainable for the department to do so.

“Not sure if it’s sustainable for us for the long haul,” Calvin said. “That’s why housing is our priority at this point in time, and that’s where we would like to focus those efforts as well.”

