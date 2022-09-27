Prices jack up for jack-o-lanterns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Halloween is just around the corner, and people have started heading to their local pumpkin patches to get decorations.

However, the cost of your jack-o-lantern is being jacked up this year due to inflation.

Prices at Flying Ghost Pumpkin Patch in Nashville have risen about 20% from 2021, according to owner Michael Boatman, increasing the cost of a normal big carving pumpkin to about $8.

Boatman said they tried to keep prices as low as possible, but several factors added to the final price, including the early summer drought that has slightly limited supply.

“The cost of fuel and fertilizer has gone up tremendously on the fields that we grow,” Boatman said. “Labor is one of the hardest things, as everybody knows, to come about.”

The increased price at the register does not appear to be stopping people from filling their carts with pumpkins of all different shapes, sizes and colors.

“This is something that brings me and my family so much joy,” Ashley Schoeff said. “We go home, we decorate, hang up the spiders on the house. My daughter brings the pumpkins to us. It’s a very special tradition that’s very dear to my heart, and I enjoy this place so much.”

Schoeff spent around $130 on a car full of Halloween decorations for her family. Flying Ghost has around two dozen different varieties to offer this year, and customers can still find good deals with small pumpkins priced at $1.25 each.

“We’ve got all your fall décor,” Boatman said. “It’s just fun to see everyone come in again year to year. Watching the kids grow. It’s just fall fun!”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.