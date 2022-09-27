Predators-Lightning game moved to Thursday in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Predators will now host the Tampa Bay Lightning at home Thursday after the game was moved due to Hurricane Ian.

The Predators announced the preseason matchup will be held at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Tampa.

The preseason game between Nashville and Tampa scheduled for Sept. 30 at Bridgestone Arena remains scheduled for a 5 p.m. puck drop.

Season Ticket Citizens can request up to four complimentary general admission tickets for the moved preseason game and can purchase additional tickets for $10 each. Single game general admission tickets can be purchased through NashvillePredators.com for $15 each starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

