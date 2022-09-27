Predators-Lightning game moved to Thursday in Nashville

Nashville Predators logo
Nashville Predators logo(Nashville Predators - NHL)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Predators will now host the Tampa Bay Lightning at home Thursday after the game was moved due to Hurricane Ian.

The Predators announced the preseason matchup will be held at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Tampa.

The preseason game between Nashville and Tampa scheduled for Sept. 30 at Bridgestone Arena remains scheduled for a 5 p.m. puck drop.

Season Ticket Citizens can request up to four complimentary general admission tickets for the moved preseason game and can purchase additional tickets for $10 each. Single game general admission tickets can be purchased through NashvillePredators.com for $15 each starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) escapes from Florida linebacker Shemar James (6) during...
Tennessee breaks into top 10 of AP Poll
Man catches 118-pound fish
118 pound catfish
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) is carted off the field during the first...
Titans place left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve
Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann (13) throws a pass against Alabama during the first half of an...
Young, No. 2 Alabama top Vanderbilt 55-3 in SEC opener