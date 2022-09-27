MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting

Originally reported in Nov. 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police continue investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night.

The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of TorbettStreet around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.

Metro Police identified two brothers who were killed, 18-year-old ZacquezSherrell and 15-year-old Tavarius Sherrell.

Their mother, two sisters, and brother were also shot but were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment and expected to cover, according to police.

A third deceased shooting victim, 29-year-old Christian Johnson, is believed to be one of the suspects who entered the apartment on Friday night.

”Suspect information is being sorted out. We’re working to find out exactly what happened prior to the gunfire,” Mumford explained early Saturday.”There was no forced entry. A couple of guns had been recovered. We’re pursuing leads and interviewing and talking to people.”

Police believe two men gained entry to the apartment by knocking on the door and were armed. Johnson has a previous conviction for robbery.

Police were on the scene throughout Friday night and Saturday morning as they continued the investigation.

