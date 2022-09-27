Middle Tennessee volunteers helping in hurricane recovery efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers from Middle Tennessee with the American Red Cross are on their way to Florida to help as Hurricane Ian approaches.

Joyce Walk is one of those volunteers. The 71-year-old former mail carrier from Dickson said she has worked all her life to help others, even now in retirement.

“The way my grandson puts it, he says, ‘Grandma, when you get the call to deploy, you are a different person,’” she said. “‘You actually have pep in your step.’ It does my heart good to do this, and this is the reason I volunteer.”

Work has been volunteering with the Red Cross for five years. She has deployed to wildfires in California, flooding in Kentucky and disasters close to home.

“I have been brought to tears before by some of our clients,” Work said. “At the Waverly flood, my husband’s first cousin died there in the flood.”

Work is going with another volunteer, Stacey Lyness of Ashland City. They are driving to Orlando, Florida, and will get instructions on where to go from there.

“It is something I remember when I had kids when I was still home. I would watch on television and say, ‘I am going to do that someday,’” Lyness said.

The Red Cross said these two are among 30 volunteers from Tennessee deploying for the hurricane. More will be going over the next couple weeks.

“I don’t do it for the pat on the back,” Work said. “If I make someone laugh or smile for five minutes and they forget what is going on, I have done my job.”

There are two fast track trainings this week for those interested in potentially volunteer for this hurricane and future disasters. Click for information on how to register.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.