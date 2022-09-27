Man struck, killed by vehicle in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to an intersection in East Nashville on Monday night after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle.

According to police, the man was walking across the intersection at Main Street and 7th Street around 11:30 p.m. on Monday when a vehicle drove through and hit him. The vehicle stopped and called police.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was later died. Detectives said he was not in the crosswalk when he was struck. No charges are pending for the driver.

The investigation continues.

MNPD at the scene of a pedestrian death in East Nashville. (WSMV)

