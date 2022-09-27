Man receives 15-count indictment, accused of shooting six people

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man Monday on a 15-count grand jury indictment for shooting six members of the same family and fatally wounding two. He was arrested after leaving a home on Kirkpatrick Street.

MNPD said 30-year-old Keno Lane was indicted for an incident on November 26, 2021, inside the 2000 block of Torbett Street. Police said Lane fired a gun that killed brothers Zacquez Sherrell, 18, and Tavarius Sherrell, 15. Lane also wounded their 40-year-old mother, two sisters, ages 16 and 20, and their 13-year-old brother.

Also killed that night was Christian Akail Johnson, 29, who the investigation shows were Lane’s accomplice. According to the victims, Johnson and another individual, who was allegedly Lane, entered the residence armed. Robbery is the suspected motive.

Lane has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and especially aggravated burglary. A Criminal Court judge has ordered that Lane be held without bond.

Police said they believed robbery was the motivation behind the incident.

BREAKING: Keno Lane, 30, just arrested on a 15-count indictment for last November's gunfire inside 2815-B Torbett St that killed 2 brothers & wounded 4 other members of their family. Robbery is believed to have motivated this. Investigation led by Homicide Detective Myriah Iles. pic.twitter.com/n1zyHrdBWf — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 27, 2022

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.