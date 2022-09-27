Man arrested on 15-count-indictment; includes alleged murder of brothers

Lane is accused of killing two of his brothers and wounding four family members in Nov. 2021
Keno Lane arrested
Keno Lane arrested(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man Monday on a 15-count indictment for a shooting that left two of his family members dead.

MNPD said in a tweet that 30-year-old Keno Lane was indicted for an incident that occurred in Nov. 2021 inside the 2000 block of Torbett Street. Police said Lane fired a gun that killed two of his brothers and wounded four other family members.

Police said they believed robbery was the motivation behind the incident.

This is a developing story.

