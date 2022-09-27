Man arrested on 15-count-indictment; includes alleged murder of brothers
Lane is accused of killing two of his brothers and wounding four family members in Nov. 2021
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man Monday on a 15-count indictment for a shooting that left two of his family members dead.
MNPD said in a tweet that 30-year-old Keno Lane was indicted for an incident that occurred in Nov. 2021 inside the 2000 block of Torbett Street. Police said Lane fired a gun that killed two of his brothers and wounded four other family members.
Police said they believed robbery was the motivation behind the incident.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.