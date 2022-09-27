Man arrested on 15-count-indictment; includes alleged double homicide

Lane is accused of killing two brothers and wounding four family members in Nov. 2021
Keno Lane arrested
Keno Lane arrested(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man Monday on a 15-count indictment for a shooting that left two people dead.

MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting

MNPD said in a tweet that 30-year-old Keno Lane was indicted for an incident that occurred in Nov. 2021 inside the 2000 block of Torbett Street. Police said Lane fired a gun that killed two brothers and wounded four of their family members.

Police said they believed robbery was the motivation behind the incident.

Nashville mom speaks out after two sons killed in attempted robbery

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic police lights
Nashville mom speaks out after two sons killed in attempted robbery
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening news
Monday evening news update