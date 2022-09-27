Man arrested on 15-count-indictment; includes alleged double homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man Monday on a 15-count indictment for a shooting that left two people dead.

MNPD said in a tweet that 30-year-old Keno Lane was indicted for an incident that occurred in Nov. 2021 inside the 2000 block of Torbett Street. Police said Lane fired a gun that killed two brothers and wounded four of their family members.

Police said they believed robbery was the motivation behind the incident.

BREAKING: Keno Lane, 30, just arrested on a 15-count indictment for last November's gunfire inside 2815-B Torbett St that killed 2 brothers & wounded 4 other members of their family. Robbery is believed to have motivated this. Investigation led by Homicide Detective Myriah Iles. pic.twitter.com/n1zyHrdBWf — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 27, 2022

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.