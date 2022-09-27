Man accused of re-selling opioids charged with TennCare fraud


drugs
drugs(WCAX)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of re-selling pills he obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits was charged with two counts of TennCare fraud Tuesday.

The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 58-year-old Timothy Green. Investigators said Green allegedly used TennCare benefits to pay for medical visits and the resulting prescriptions for Percocet. Then, on two separate occasions, Green sold a portion of the pills to a confidential informant.

“With the opioid crisis tearing through Tennessee communities, within Tennessee, the Office of Inspector General is firmly committed to helping local police and sheriffs in the continuing fight against drug diversion, which is re-selling prescription drugs,” Inspector General Chad Holman said. “People who use the TennCare program to subsidize illegal drug sales will be held accountable.”

The TennCare fraud charges are class D felonies. The case is being prosecuted by District 22 Attorney General Brent A. Cooper, whose jurisdiction is Giles, Lawrence, Maury, and Wayne Counties.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portland Alderman Thomas Dillard is under fire for making a racial slur.
Complaint filed to remove Alderman, exposed for using racial slurs, from city council
Inflation impacting pumpkin prices
Inflation impacting pumpkin prices
License plate readers help catch car thieves
License plate readers help catch car thieves
TSU upgrading emergency call boxes
TSU upgrading emergency call boxes