Man accused of re-selling opioids charged with TennCare fraud

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of re-selling pills he obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits was charged with two counts of TennCare fraud Tuesday.

The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 58-year-old Timothy Green. Investigators said Green allegedly used TennCare benefits to pay for medical visits and the resulting prescriptions for Percocet. Then, on two separate occasions, Green sold a portion of the pills to a confidential informant.

“With the opioid crisis tearing through Tennessee communities, within Tennessee, the Office of Inspector General is firmly committed to helping local police and sheriffs in the continuing fight against drug diversion, which is re-selling prescription drugs,” Inspector General Chad Holman said. “People who use the TennCare program to subsidize illegal drug sales will be held accountable.”

The TennCare fraud charges are class D felonies. The case is being prosecuted by District 22 Attorney General Brent A. Cooper, whose jurisdiction is Giles, Lawrence, Maury, and Wayne Counties.

