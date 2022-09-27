Kroger launches limited edition Kane Brown cereal


Kane Krunch
Kane Krunch(Kroger)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kroger announced the launch of a new limited edition cereal from country music star and Tennessee native Kane Brown Tuesday.

Kane Krunch is a new chocolatey flavored rice cereal from Brown that will be available at select stores in the Nashville and Knoxville areas. The cereal will be available while supplies last and cost $3.99 a box.

Kroger officials said a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each box would benefit Brown’s many charitable activities, such as supporting the United States armed forces, youth, and affordable housing initiatives.

To find out where you can pick up your box, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Varsity Spirit
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Coming together to elevate the arts in Tennessee
Coming together to elevate the arts in Tennessee
Joseph Daniels
Joseph Daniels denied new trial
Tuesday afternoon news update
Tuesday afternoon news update