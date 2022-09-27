Kroger launches limited edition Kane Brown cereal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kroger announced the launch of a new limited edition cereal from country music star and Tennessee native Kane Brown Tuesday.

Kane Krunch is a new chocolatey flavored rice cereal from Brown that will be available at select stores in the Nashville and Knoxville areas. The cereal will be available while supplies last and cost $3.99 a box.

Kroger officials said a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each box would benefit Brown’s many charitable activities, such as supporting the United States armed forces, youth, and affordable housing initiatives.

