Injured hiker rescued from the bottom of Cummins Falls

Injured hiker rescued in Cummins Falls State Park.
Injured hiker rescued in Cummins Falls State Park.(Leksi Wearing)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Rope Rescue Team assisted Jackson County EMS and Cummins Falls State Park Rangers in the rescue of an injured hiker at the bottom of Cummins Falls State Park.

The hiker suffered a minor injury while in the gorge and was unable to walk out of the area, so the Rope Rescue Team assisted.

Rope Rescue Team members made access to the EMS crew and Rangers where they were treating the patient, then rigged a haul system to bring the patient top side in a “basket” on the system.

Fifteen members of the Rescue Squad responded, and the rescue was completed just before dusk. No injuries were reported to rescue personnel.

The hiker was unable to walk out of the gorge so the Putnam County Rope Rescue Team assisted.
The hiker was unable to walk out of the gorge so the Putnam County Rope Rescue Team assisted.(Leksi Wearing)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

wsmv news update
Tuesday morning News Update
Ezekiel Kelly
19-year-old charged in deadly shooting spree to appear in court; more charges likely to come
WSMV Brentwood park
Naked man spotted in Brentwood park
WSMV house fire
Kitchen fire spreads through Murfreesboro home