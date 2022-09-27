Hurricane Ian evacuees flee to Nashville before Tampa airport closes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hurricane Ian evacuees made their way into Nashville Tuesday before the Tampa airport closed down because of the impending storm.

Tampa International Airport closed Tuesday at 5 p.m. after the hurricane rapidly intensified, threatening to make a direct hit somewhere on the west coast of Florida.

FlightAware data shows more than 1,600 flights have already been canceled nationwide for Wednesday.

“Thankfully I caught a last-minute flight to Nashville and that’s why I’m here now,” Ross Turner said. “It’s really serious and a lot of potential to do damage for everybody there.”

Turner has lived in Tampa for three years. He said police knocked on his door on Monday informing him of mandatory evacuations.

“I mean, I literally kind of got a little shook-up walking on the jet bridge there because I don’t know what I’m coming back to,” Turner said. “Everybody can kind of connect over that feeling of not knowing what’s going to happen.”

Carley McDonald arrived at Nashville International Airport on a flight from Fort Myers, Florida. She felt lucky, having planned a girls’ trip for this week six months ago.

“I still have to worry because I have three children and I have a grandson (in Florida),” McDonald said.

Most major airlines are offering waivers and free re-bookings for people who had planned to fly into airports that are in the hurricane’s path.

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.