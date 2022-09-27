First Alert Forecast: Fall Chill Followed By Breezy Sunshine

Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A nice chill to the air as we’re start off our Tuesday here in the Mid State. 

It’s definitely a good idea to grab the light jacket before you head out the door this morning.  This afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures staying in the lower to mid 70s, but some spots in the Cumberland Plateau may have a tough time getting out of the 60s.

It will also be a bit of a breezy day again and that breeze combined with low humidity increases the fire danger across the Mid State today.

Expect another chilly one tonight with lows dropping back into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be an even cooler day with temperatures at best getting back near 70 in the afternoon.

Highs get back into the mid 70s by Thursday and Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine on both days.

We’ll be closely monitoring the remnants of Hurricane Ian for our Saturday and for now we just have some scattered showers to watch for during the day.

A shower or two could linger into Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday is looking dry with temperatures in the upper 70s again.

