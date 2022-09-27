Fires claim two barns in twelve hours

ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News.

Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Chief Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.

The first fire occurred on Buckley Road in Adams before 9 p.m. Sunday evening. The Adams Fire Department, Robertson County EMS, North Robertson Fire and Rescue, and the County Highway Department all responded to the scene.

The second fire occurred just 12 hours later in the 4400 block of Goodman Road in Adams. The first call came in at 9:10 a.m. The Adams Fire Department, North Robertson Fire & Rescue and Robertson County EMS all responded to the scene.

Chief Brown told SBN that both barns are a total loss and no firefighters were injured. Both barns are located about 4.5 miles apart on opposite sides of Adams, Tennessee.

Strong winds were logged in as the official cause of both fires, and no foul play is suspected.

