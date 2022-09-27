Deputy considered hero for stopping speeding car before crash into homecoming parade route

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Macon County school resource officer is recovering after crashing into and stopping a car speeding towards hundreds of elementary school students and teachers lining a parade route.

Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn said they were seconds away form a tragedy if the speeding car turned the corner.

Hundreds of students and teachers were lined up to see the Macon County High School homecoming parade on Friday afternoon.

“I was sick to my stomach,” Wilburn said.

Wilburn said he heard a high-speed chase with a reckless driver was headed straight toward the homecoming parade filled with students, his heart dropped.

“He started going toward where the children were lined up on the side of the road,” Wilburn said.

In a video, you see teachers and students rushing out of the way as the cars raced through the parade route. Within seconds, Wilburn said a deputy radioed SRO Aaron Shipley to work him about protecting students.

“There was a sharp curve and if he was speeding at any access, he could have made that curve without going into the ditch which was lined up with children,” Wilburn said.

That’s when Shipley purposely crashed his patrol car into the speeding car and stopped it in its tracks, possibly saving hundreds of students.

“Deputy Shirley being able to actually intercept it right before the curve and bring the car to a stop is the greatest outcome we could have had,” Wilburn said.

The driver, 53-year-old James Corum, remains in the hospital and will be facing a long list of charges including driving under the influence and aggravated vehicle assault.

“The call came in and he made the decision, but he and I both have full confidence that anybody wearing the badge would have made the same call,” Wilburn said.

Wilburn said the community will forever be grateful for Shipley’s quick thinking to save hundreds of people.

