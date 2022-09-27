Body of missing 64-year-old found on banks of Cumberland River

Roger Perfors
Roger Perfors(TBI)
By Danica Sauter and Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that the body of a 64-year-old man from Stewart County was found on Tuesday morning.

TBI issued a Silver Alert for Roger Perfors on Monday. He was last seen in Dover and believed to have a medical condition that impaired his ability to get home.

Stewarts County Sheriff officials said Roger’s body was found on the banks of the Cumberland River. Detectives believe Roger fell from the bluff area.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Varsity Spirit
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Coming together to elevate the arts in Tennessee
Coming together to elevate the arts in Tennessee
Kane Krunch
Kroger launches limited edition Kane Brown cereal
Joseph Daniels
Joseph Daniels denied new trial
Tuesday afternoon news update
Tuesday afternoon news update