Body of missing 64-year-old found on banks of Cumberland River
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that the body of a 64-year-old man from Stewart County was found on Tuesday morning.
TBI issued a Silver Alert for Roger Perfors on Monday. He was last seen in Dover and believed to have a medical condition that impaired his ability to get home.
Stewarts County Sheriff officials said Roger’s body was found on the banks of the Cumberland River. Detectives believe Roger fell from the bluff area.
