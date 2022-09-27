Body of missing 64-year-old found on banks of Cumberland River

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that the body of a 64-year-old man from Stewart County was found on Tuesday morning.

TBI issued a Silver Alert for Roger Perfors on Monday. He was last seen in Dover and believed to have a medical condition that impaired his ability to get home.

Stewarts County Sheriff officials said Roger’s body was found on the banks of the Cumberland River. Detectives believe Roger fell from the bluff area.

A difficult update to share in a #TNSilverAlert issued last night: Authorities have found the body of Roger Perfors in Stewart County.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/H3kwmRBamY — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 27, 2022

