Belle Meade LPRs locate stolen car and suspected thieves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people inside a stolen car were found in minutes, and it’s all because Belle Meade Police Department’s license plate readers caught them.

Saturday, police were alerted that a stolen red car entered city limits at Harding Pike and Lynnwood Blvd. The car was found near Post Rd. near Old Harding Rd. and refused to stop by police.

The affidavit says the car hit the patrol car and sped down Harding Pk. Police say the car was going about 100 miles per hour.

Belle Meade Police say they have about 19 LPRs in the city.

“One week, you may get 15 hits; the next week, you may only get one,” says Lt. Mack Mangrum with the Belle Meade Police Department.

One of them also caught the moment – minutes after the chase – where the stolen car crashed into another civilian’s car. They then show the passengers running from the scene and dropping a gun on their way.

Minutes after, police track one suspect down around the corner. The body camera footage shows the suspect, Antonio Je’Quan Dockery, being taken into custody. The other man, Jeremy Bryant, was found by a canine and is also in custody.

“The officers recovered two firearms, one that was stolen, quite a bit of marijuana, we believe over $800,” says Lt. Mangrum.

Police say the people they crashed into had minor injuries and refused treatment.

Dockery and Bryant are charged with multiple felonies, including theft, assaulting an officer, and reckless driving.

