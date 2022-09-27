19-year-old charged in deadly shooting spree to appear in court; more charges likely to come

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in the deadly shooting spree across Memphis earlier this month is due back in Shelby County Court this week.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, remains in Shelby County jail without bond.

As of now, Kelly faces one first-degree murder charge but that could change during Tuesday’s court appearance.

That charge stems from the shooting death of Dewayne Tunstall on Lyndale Avenue around midnight on Sept. 7.

Memphis Police Department says Kelly shot Tunstall in the head killing him, during a conversation.

A total of three people died and three others were injured in this shooting spree Kelly is accused of committing.

Police spent hours searching for Kelly across Shelby County, even going as far as Southaven causing several lockdowns across Shelby County.

At Kelly’s last court appearance, a preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said we could expect to hear from witnesses at the hearing and more charges are likely to come.

Kelly’s public defender also requested his juvenile records at his last court appearance.

Kelly has a lengthy juvenile record, receiving his first charge at the age of 15.

He received his first adult charge in 2020 for aggravated assault in a case that originally carried a first-degree murder charge.

He served 11 months of that 3-year sentence and was just released from jail in March 2022.

