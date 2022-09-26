Two women, child escape after fire breaks out at home
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two women and a child were able to safely escape without injury after a fire broke out in the kitchen of their home in Murfreesboro.
The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to the fire on Walton Drive on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m.
Flames came from an oven and spread to the ceiling. Officials were able to contain the fire to just the kitchen area.
