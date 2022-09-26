Two women, child escape after fire breaks out at home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two women and a child were able to safely escape without injury after a fire broke out in the kitchen of their home in Murfreesboro.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to the fire on Walton Drive on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m.

Flames came from an oven and spread to the ceiling. Officials were able to contain the fire to just the kitchen area.

MFRD responded to a house fire on Walton Dr. at 3:02 p.m. Monday. Flames were coming from an oven and spread to the ceiling. The fire was contained to the kitchen area. Two adult females and one child escaped without injury. pic.twitter.com/5cJDTjexuG — MBoroFireRescue (@BoroFireRescue) September 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.