TEMA helps Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency sent 35 ambulance strike team members to help provide support to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The teams will help with critical life-safety services to those in need.

Today, 35 ambulance strike team members departed Tennessee to provide support to Florida ahead of #HurricaneIan. The teams will provide critical life-safety services to those in need. Thank you for your service and we wish you a safe mission! #TNVolunteers #EMAC pic.twitter.com/PgAUYQNx1O — T_E_M_A (@T_E_M_A) September 26, 2022

On Friday, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9.

The National Hurricane Center said Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday and reach major hurricane strength Tuesday. Flash and urban flooding is possible in the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula through midweek, and then heavy rainfall was possible for north Florida, the Florida panhandle and the southeast United States later this week.

President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida because of the storm.

