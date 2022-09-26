TEMA helps Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian


TEMA helps Florida ahead
TEMA helps Florida ahead(Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency sent 35 ambulance strike team members to help provide support to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The teams will help with critical life-safety services to those in need.

On Friday, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9.

The National Hurricane Center said Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday and reach major hurricane strength Tuesday. Flash and urban flooding is possible in the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula through midweek, and then heavy rainfall was possible for north Florida, the Florida panhandle and the southeast United States later this week.

President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida because of the storm.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teen injured in Edgehill shooting
Teen injured in Edgehill shooting
Tracking Ian: Where is it going?
Tracking Ian: Where is it going?
Contractors install an updated emergency call tower with cameras in the visitors parking lot at...
TSU moving forward with plans to upgrade emergency call boxes on campus
6 step process of knowing when it's time to quit
6 step process of knowing when it's time to quit