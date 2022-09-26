Residents report naked man along trail in popular Brentwood park

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brentwood Police are searching for a man that was reportedly naked and inappropriately touching himself in a park on Sunday afternoon.

It happened on the loop walking trail outside the Brentwood Library where kids normally play between River Park and Civitan Park, according to police.

The man was seen coming in and out of the woods at the popular walking loop behind the library. At one point, witnesses said he sat on a park bench touching himself.

That led a woman who was out walking on her own to run from the area and call police.

Fahimeh Nazi said she is friends with that woman, and they often walk together. They didn’t think something like this would happen in what is usually a safe area.

“It’s a very family friendly environment around here,” Nazi said. “There are kids all the time. It’s mainly people in the community.”

Nazi said she made changes to her plans after the incident to make sure she would not be alone in the park with her children. To protect herself, Nazi said she is considering buying pepper spray and always carries her phone with her.

“You don’t know what they’re capable of,” Nazi said about strangers in the park. “You don’t know what mental condition they are in, so just to be safe for my kids really.”

Other people in the park said they are no longer walking alone and are taking safety precautions until the naked man is caught. They are also concerned because it happened so close to Lipscomb Elementary School, and many teens like to run in the park after school.

“I was upset about it because I like to walk through here by myself,” Charlene Crace said. “But today I brought my husband with me. I said, ‘I am not walking by myself anymore.’”

“I would like to see more of a police presence with the Brentwood Police Department near the elementary school,” Tabitha Harder said. “They take such good care of us in our neighborhood, and we all look out for each other. But just being so close to the school, I would love to see that elevated.”

Brentwood Police said officers responded but the naked man ran away before they were able to arrest him. Officers continue to investigate and are increasing patrols in the park to find the man.

